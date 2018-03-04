I Am Happy With My VGMA Nominations – Shatta Wale

Related Stories After 4 years on the sidelines, dancehall impresario, Shatta Wale, is back into the fray of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and he’s overly excited about the outcome – www.entertainmentgh.com can state unequivocally.



The ‘Dem Confuse’ hitmaker was clearly excited as he shared his joy with Kwasi Aboagye on Peace FM’s ‘Entertainment Review’ over his nominations in the 2018 edition of the VGMA.



“I am happy,” he professed!



He stated that, he missed the aura at the Auditorium (The Accra Int. Conference Center) used for the VGMA and is excited to get back into that mood.



With his infamy of not accepting his loss of the ‘Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year’ category to Kaakie in 2013– Shatta Wale promised that, he will accept it even if he doesn’t win awards.



He also stated that he’s going to record a song about the VGMAs and his comeback.



After winning the ultimate ‘Artist of the Year’ in 2013, he was blacklisted over some foul comments he passed over the awards and its Board.