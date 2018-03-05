John Dumelo & Majid Michel Groom’s Team For Fred Nuamah's Wedding - Photos

Related Stories The traditional wedding of Fred Nuamah and girlfriend Martekor was held over the weekend in Accra.



Several of Fred’s celebrity friends attended the private ceremony.



John Dumelo and Majid Michel led the groom to make his appearance before the family of the bride.



Also in attendance were Martha Ankomah, Oscar Yao Doe, KOD, Coded and many others









Source: ameyawdebrah.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.