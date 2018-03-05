 
 

Does Having Big Breast Has Its Own Challenges? Watch VIDEO
 
05-Mar-2018  
Women with reasonably sized breasts or boobs often tend to get favours from men that ordinarily they wouldn't. Indeed, some women who aren't so endowed in the bust region go lengths to get a bit more. It however turns out, though they could be great assets, some women can't seem to handle the weights very well, especially those with breasts from the D-cap range.


Joy News' Ama Krampah, a reasonably endowed woman herself has been exploring the merits and demerits of having large boobs in this report.


Source: Joy News
 
 

