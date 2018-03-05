Politician Obuobia Darko Turns TV Presenter? - PHOTO

TV Africa’s morning show dubbed Breakfast Live is like the littiest breakfast show right now as it brings a lot of package and exuberance on the screens, unlike the former TV Africa we all came to dislike.



The rebranding really has done the station a lot of good. Breakfast Live is hosted by three beautiful women. In no particular order actress Nikki Samonas, politician Obuobia Darko Opoku and nutritionist Khadijat El- Alaw with Ekow Blankson as the managing director.



Ahead of the country’s 61st Independence which is tomorrow, 6th of March 2018— the trio in an attempt to bring to bare Ghana’s rich culture defined beauty in another way.



Check them out-

Ahead of Ghana's 61st independece celebration #BreakfastLive is throwing light on our rich culture and history. #tvafricagh @nikkisamonas @obuobia1 @khadijat_el

A post shared by TV Africa Ghana (@tvafricagh) on Mar 4, 2018 at 11:16pm PST