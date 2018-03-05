Ebony’s Boyfriend Performs “Aseda” At Pent Hall Week - VIDEO

Related Stories Manager of Ebony Reigns Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet paid a glowing tribute to the late singer by performing her songs during the 2018 Pent Hall week celebrations.



The Pent Hall week which started in late February was climaxed over the weekend with a host of top artists gracing the occasion to perform.



Ebony who graced the occasion last year was missing due to the tragic accident that took her life but her presence was not totally missed as her manager took centre stage to perform her songs.



Bullet thrilled the crowd with some of Ebony’s hit songs, as they cheered him on throughout his performances. It was obvious that the performance was emotional but it also served as a tribute to the late dancehall diva who rose to become a local favourite.





The ‘Sponsor’ hitmaker has been nominated by VGMA in the Artist of the Year category.



