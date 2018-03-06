Ebony’s Funeral Now Slated For State House, March 24

Related Stories After the family of the late Dancehall artiste announced Independence Square as the venue for the funeral of their deceased daughter, father of the artiste disclosed that the event may either be postponed or see a change in venue.



As it stands, it did see a change in both venue and date. The family has come out with the new DATE and VENUE for the burial of their deceased daughter.



The funeral will now be held at the State House and it will be on March 24, 2018. This announcement was made by Abeiku Santana on his “Drive Time” show on Okay 101.7FM.



Reason behind the change of venue is, the family had the indication that, it could not be held at the Independence Square as previously announced because, it had been booked by Aglow International.



The forecourt of the State House had also been booked by the Canadian High Commission on that very day.



Ebony Reigns, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng died in February, 2018 in a gory accident.





