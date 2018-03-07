Stonebwoy Donates Ghc5,000 To Korle-Bu Accident Centre

Related Stories Multiple award winning Dancehall act Stonebwoy has given an amount of Ghc5,000.00 to the accident ward of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on his 30th birthday.



As part of his corporate social responsibility, the BHIM Nation President also donated items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to patients at the ward.



An initiative by his Foundation, The Livingstone Foundation aims at giving back to society and creating equal opportunities for kids and adults from deprived backgrounds.



Stonebwoy who was once a victim of road accident saw it needful to support and share quality moment with in-patients of the ward. A moment that revived his struggle to survive in the same ward 15 years ago.



Source: kasapafmonline