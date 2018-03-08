Some Producers Demanded Sex Before Giving Me Roles – Yvonne Nelson

Related Stories Actress Yvonne Nelson has revealed that some movie producers have demanded sex before handing her a movie role.



While noting that the phenomenon is happening at an alarming rate in the Ghanaian movies industry, she has never given in to such demands.



“It happens a lot in the industry. It’s quite a controversial question but you know I’ve met producers on production sets and they’ve tried to make a few advances here and there,” Yvonne Nelson told the BBC in an interview that was aired on Thursday.



The issue of producers demanding sex before handing some actresses roles is not a new phenomenon or reserved to Ghana alone.



Late last year, Hollywood producer and co-founder of Miramax, Harvey Weinstein was accused by several women of sexually abusing them.



So far, about 84 women have accused Weinstein of inappropriate to criminal behaviour ranging from requests for messages to intimidating sexual advances to rape.



The allegations triggered the ‘#MeToo’ social media campaign. This has seen the dismissal of some powerful men around the world.



Yvonne Nelson, who is currently a producer and CEO of YN Productions, urged ladies not to give in to any producer who makes such demands.



“My thing is that if somebody wants to do that, just walk away because I know my value, I know what I bring to the table, I know that hey, you called me for the job and I know I can nail it so if you know that you want something in exchange, I’m sorry,” she said.



