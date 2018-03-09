Dr Lawrence Tetteh To Officiate Ebony's Funeral - VIDEO

Related Stories Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Founding President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach will officiate the final funeral rites of the late dancehall singer Ebony Reigns on March 24 at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.



The dancehall songstress died on February 8, 2018, in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway together with a friend Franklina Maame Yaa Tebua Nkansah alias Franky Kuri and a soldier, Lance Corporal Atsu Vondee.



In the aftermath of her death, the international evangelist disclosed that he took the opportunity to preach to sensational songstress Ebony Reigns about Jesus Christ in a chance meeting in Accra a few days before the accident.



Dr Tetteh was named the officiating Pastor of Ebony's funeral ceremony on Friday (March 9) at a press conference in Accra.



Speaking at the press conference, the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kufuor, popularly known as Obuor, who spoke on behalf of Ebony's family announced that the funeral will be preceded by a tribute and vigil concert on March 23 at the La Trade Fair Centre in Accra.



The MUSIGA President added that the concert will provide musicians who may not be able to attend the funeral the opportunity to perform in her honour.



Mr Kufuor said that after the vigil, all the fans will be conveyed to the funeral grounds the next day for the funeral.

