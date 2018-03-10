Stonebwoy Leaves Zylofon Music

Ghanacelebrities.com has been reliably informed that Stonebwoy has left Zylofon Music–and that Zylofon Media will in the next few days hold a Press Conference to this effect.



It’s been weeks of rumours that Stonebwoy was having issues with Zylofon Music–made worse by the signing of Shatta Wale onto the same record-management outfit.An insider confirmed to GhanaCelebrities.Com that, Stonebwoy has terminated his working relationship with Zylofon–to the indignation of the CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah.



We are told one of the main reasons why Stonebwoy left is the fact that Zylofon signed Shatta Wale without informing him and held a meeting prior to signing Shatta Wale to discuss the signing, which they invited almost all those who matter at the label without extending an invitation to him.



Stonebwoy is said to have erected arguments that, he was told by Zylofon before his signing that he was to represent Dancehall at the label–and therefore the signing of Shatta Wale onto the same label is a clear breach of that material implied term of their contract.



Zylofon also had their own concerns–claiming that Stonebwoy was not promoting the Zylofon brand as much and he carries himself as if he was still an independent artist.

“A few days ago, Stonebwoy celebrated his birthday and made several donations to the needy in Accra. No Zylofon Music team member was present at any of these donations, a clear indication that the departure has been made official,” another source close to Zylofon told Ghanacelebrities.com.



Of course, we are familiar with the absurd media tactics of Zylofon–they will come and deny this publication of Stonebwoy’s exit from Zylofon Music but finally, we will see the an*s of the chicken, with the help of the blowing wind.