Gunshots As Bulldog, Stonebwoy Clash

Related Stories Chaos broke and gunshots were fired at the Paloma Hotel in Accra as music producer Bulldog allegedly attacked Dancehall artiste, Stonbwoy and his crew who were holding a mini concert at the hotel.



The younger brother of the musician who was at the concert is said to be injured and has filed a case of assault and theft against Bulldog born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson at the Nima Police station.



Eyewitnesses say Bulldog’s men hit Stonebwoy's brother, snatched his wallet containing an unspecified amount of money and attempted to seize Stonebwoy Mercedes Benz.



Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, told Joy News' Becky that he had finished a performance on the University of Ghana campus and was at Paloma to support KelvinBwoy who was holding his ‘AfroBeats’ tour there.



"I just got off the stage at Legon [Liman Hall], and it was a super performance like I always do. So we drove over to Champs for the next event.



"We were chilling in the room and then we heard bang...and cursing..." he said.



The Jungle hitmaker said he had sent his brother to the car to bring his clothes when they heard the commotion.



"They hit [my brother] on the lips, they took the car keys from him and they sat in the car...if not for my bodyguard, they would have driven my car away and that would have been something else," he recounted.



He said his manager, BlackCedi is dealing with the situation.



"I think in this country so many people are taking the law into their own hands because certain people in authority give them their support," he said.



Joy News' attempts to get Bulldog's side of the story have so far been unsuccessful