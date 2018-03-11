Nana Appiah Mensah Breaks Silence On Zylofon-Stonebwoy-Shatta Wale Beef

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah has finally spoken on all controversies about his outfit and dancehall artiste Syonebwoy.



The young businessman following reports that Bull Dog and some unknown persons approached the ‘Baafira’ hitmaker at Champs Bar in Accra last night to retrieve his car is calming nerves. In a tweet which was reproduced on Instagram Sunday evening, Mr. Appiah Mensah promised to solve the brouhaha amicably for peace to reign.



In his own words on the social media platforms, the Zylofon Media boss said “ I urge all well wishers of @ shattawalegh,@ stonebwoyb and @ ZylofonMedia to remain very calm. Whatever differences, as with all human institutions would be resolved in the most civil and decorous fashion. Ghana shall prosper.# zylofonmusic # Ghanamusic # Ghanawi” .



Zylofon Media, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale for the past days have been the talk of the town because of a rumoured disagreement at their camps.





