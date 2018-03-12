Gunshot Was In Self-Defense – Stonebwoy Clarifies

Related Stories The confusion is profound – the supposed fracas between Stonebwoy and his record label, Zylofon Music and after the confrontation between the artist and Bulldog, the artist has offered clarity.



Stonebwoy offered some explanation to Hitz FM over the pandemonium that ensued over the allegation of Bulldog and the Zylofon posse wanting to seize his car and the gunshot he is said to have fired.



He did not deny firing the shot and intimated that it was done in self-defense.



“Do you know what self-defense means?” he asked the host.



He also maintained that, the Benz car is his and not for Zylofon as being speculated by many.



“The Benz is my car. My mothers initials are on it and I got it from America,” he said.



The host further asked Stonebwoy for an account on what transpired at Champs Bar and he responded, “It was a robbery situation, we were there and hooligans came to attack us, lead by Bull Dog, so we have reported the case to Police for Robbery”



He however was hesitant in divulging details of his contract on matters relating to the promotion of the Zylofon brand, the fact of having 2 dancehall acts on the roster etc.



He stated that, with time, he will come to to speak to all the relevant issues.



He also had some praise for Nana Appiah Mensah and other artists on the label.