Ebony's Manager Mocks Zylophon Boss...

After the death of Ebony, Nana Appiah Mensah of Zylofon Media fame became the talk of town among social media users following his infamous comment that he wanted to bailout or better still free Ebony from the hands of Bullet’s Ruff Town records.



According to Nana Appiah Mensah then, Ebony was in bondage under Ruff Town records, therefore, Ebony came to him and pleaded with him to help her pay all her debt so she can part ways with Ruff Town records and perhaps join Zylofon Music afterwards.

See Nana Appiah’s tweet after Ebony’s demise below;

“We had a fruitful meeting and reached an agreement just last Tuesday. ‘Please help me pay him for my bailout. I want to be free’ I hope you’re free now and finds absolute peace in the bosom of the almighty God. Let’s pay CRITICAL ATTENTION to our female artists”.



Bullet of Ruff N Smooth fame has paid Zylofon Media CEO in his own coin. This is as a result of the brouhaha going on in the camp of Zylofon Media/Music as well as with Stonebwoy.



Born Ricky Osei Agyeman better known as Bullet in a Facebook post has descended heavily on Nana Appiah Mensah over his failure to manage the ego of his signed artistes especially Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy. According to Bullet, artiste management goes beyond millions of dollars at one’s disposal as in the case of Nana Appiah Mensah. Thus, ‘money no be problem‘ to the Zylofon boss but in a way he falls short in terms of artiste management.



Bullet wrote on Instagram;

“We had a fruitful meeting and reached an Agreement just yesterday.”please help me cos they want to take my car” and i want to be free.lets pay CRITICAL ATTENTION TO our dancehall artists.

#freebwoy

#youthinkartistmanagementiseasy

#rufftownrecords”