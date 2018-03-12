Are We Not Tired Of Zylofon? - Asks Okraku Mantey

Related Stories Barely two years after the introduction of Zylofon Media, the record label which has signed six Ghanaian artistes is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.



Some have described the negative news emanating from the media outfit as mere publicity stunts to increase their popularity but others believe the centre cannot hold at Zylofon.



Astute music producer and C.E.O of Slip Entertainment, Mark Okraku Mantey seems to be losing interest in discussions centred on Zylofon activities which some people have described as stunts.



“For me, some of the questions I would want to ask..all of us...are we not tired of Zylofon or discussing Zylofon?,” he quizzed on Joy FM on Saturday.



Mr Mantey stated that he has witnessed the attention seeking postures now being imitated by Zylofon Media in his several years of music production and marketing.



He, therefore, questioned the record label’s significant contribution to careers of the acts signed on the label.



“Where is the substance that Zylofon is selling to us?”



“If you say that you are selling a product, the product itself must be good before you can add the promotion to get the final consumption,” he continued.



Mark Okraku Mantey also sought answers to what the signed artistes have been able to achieve since joining Zylofon Media.



“The artistes have they grown from when we knew them? I think we should be getting answers to some of those questions instead of every time Zylofon launching this or that cash thing,” he stated.



The C.E.O of Slip Entertainment believes the company has the needed resources but lacks a solid foundation to propel its vision.



He also expressed his dismay at the communication strategy adopted by Head of Communications for Zylofon Media, Samuel Atuobi Baah.



