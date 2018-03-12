Transport Manager of Zylofon Media Fired Over Stonebwoy’s Purported Car Seizure

Related Stories The top management of the biggest and most-talked-about record label in Ghana, Zylofon Media, are taking swift action in dealing with aftermath of the impasse between its recording artist, Stonebwoy and some personnel of the label that occured over the weekend.



Reliable information gathered by entertainmentgh.com has it that, the Transport Manager of the firm, Mr. Eric Amponsah, has been fired over his involvement in the well-publicized fracas.



Checks by this website show that, Mr. Amponsah was fired after the Company engineered its internal investigation over the unfortunate situation – and reliable sources also claim that, this action is the start of a major shake-up that is about to happen at the label.



Investigations prove that, although Bulldog’s name has dominated the headlines, it was rather Mr. Amponsah who was was actively involved in the pandemonium and as Transport Manager, he is the first to face the repercussions with more Zylofon personnel expected to follow.



