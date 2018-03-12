Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bulldog who is the head of Artistes & Repertoire (A&R) at Zylofon Media has finally opened up about his alleged attack on one of the label’s artistes - Stonebwoy.



Bulldog in an interview on Zylofon FM this morning, has narrated what really happened before, during and after the confrontation with Stonebowy and his team at Champs bar inside Paloma Hotel in Accra in Saturday March 10, 2018.



Bulldog revealed among other things that Stonebwoy breached his contract with Zylofon Media and that is what started everything going on now between Zylofon Media and the “Hero” Singer.



Listen to Bulldog’s interview below:











