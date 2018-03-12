Your Stomach Like Manhole...Kumi Guitar Attacked Over His Stonebwoy Diss Track

Related Stories Less than 24 hours after the release of his diss track to Stonebwoy, observers and critics have descended heavily on highlife artist, Kumi Guitar, for the song – www.entertainmentgh.com is just a keen observer.



Kumi, this morning, under the direction of his handlers, released the song, ‘Gyae’ on Zylofon FM – a direct diss track to Stonebwoy, his label mate over the latter’s seeming feud with the label.



The ‘Betweener’ crooner, made a post this morning, hoping for the best of the week and promoting his ‘Betweener Challenge’ and that opened the gates for some severe criticism from followers.



Some called him ‘stupid’, others branded him ‘shameless’, ’empty headed’, and many other vitriol.





Check them out (Courtesy Eric Toscar -Toscar G);



















Source: entertainmentgh.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.