Related Stories A 23-year-old mathematics teacher, Cornelius Ezeibekwe who got married to his 17-year-old sister in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state has revealed why he did it.



Speaking to Channels TV, Mr. Ezeibekwe said he got various revelations from God to marry his sister.

Watch the video below=

<iframe width="470" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oYmMwLCD0ps" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>

