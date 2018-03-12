First Lady Turns 67 Today

Related Stories Today, Monday, 12 March 2018 marks the 67th birthday of Ghana’s First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo.



Her husband president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took to Facebook to wish her well.



“Happy birthday to my beloved Rebecca,” Nana Akufo-Addo posted.



Second Lady Samira Bawumia in a birthday message, described Mrs Akufo-Addo as a beautiful, compassionate woman and mother. “Aunty Becky we love you and wish you the very best of this day,” she added.



As First Lady, she has facilitated the construction of a new Mother & Baby unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The new facility has room for 130 babies, eleven children and enough facilities to accommodate 12 simultaneous births.



Her foundation, the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Foundation, has been taking care of orphans over the years and donates every Christmas and Easter to kids.







