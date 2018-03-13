Stonebwoy Is Still My Artiste – Bulldog

Related Stories A&R manager of Zylofon Media, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, has divulged that Stonebwoy is still his artiste and won’t ambush him.



Popularly known as Bulldog speaking on Accra-based Zylofon FM with host Sammy Flex on Showbiz Agenda averred that a lot happened prior to the BET award winner [Stonebwoy] performance at the University of Ghana.



Many fans have jumped on social media giving their side of the story, which took place at the Champs Bar at Paloma in Accra.



According to bulldog, the transport officer and I [Bulldog] visited the Champs Bar at Paloma, which I introduced the transport officer to Stonebwoy’s team and that he was here for their Hyundai Sonata.



The Hyundai Sonata was the official car at Zylofon and the transport officer was there for the car as work demanded as it was due for service, he said.



When asked why he [Bulldog] should go for the car while the artiste and was working with it, he replied that “we booked the car and it was due for service and the transport officer was doing his job at the time”.



He said, “I listen to Stonebwoy’s interview on Hitz FM and he spoke well … If I go into the matter we’ve reached an agreement that we will park the car at 12:00 noon”.



Bulldog asserted that all Zylofon artistes include [Kumi Guitar, Becca, Obibini] were supposed to perform and Shatta Wale was a surprise art on the night.



“ And my duty was to check security and other stuff at the venue”, he revealed.



“Pull-ups of Zylofon were mounted at the venue and later these pull-ups with Zylofon inscription were brought down by some unknown people.



I asked Stonebwoy’s manager about the pull-ups brought down and Stone’s manager told me he knows nothing about it,” he said.



“I don’t have problems with Stonebwoy’s manager [Black Sidi] … I was assaulted… and left the scene I realized that my transport manager had already fled … I walked away because I had so much to do…I did not see Stonebwoy fire gun shoot because I wasn’t there at the time,” he indicated.







