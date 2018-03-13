Stonebwoy Calls On Security Agencies To Intencify Security In Ghana

Related Stories Afro Dancehall Stonebowy is calling on security agencies, especially the Police to investigate his clash with Bulldog and also intensify security in the country.



Burniton Music Group (BMG), a record label owned by dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has released a press statement urging security agencies in the country to bring to book, those responsible for the fracas between Stonebwoy and some staff of Zylofon Media at the Champs Bar in Accra on Saturday.



The press release, dated March 12th, was posted on the dancehall artiste’s Facebook wall and appealed to fans and sympathisers to continue to support him while linking his encounter to robberies and attacks that have plagued the country in recent times.



In the statement, BMG reiterates the need to punish any offender of the law regardless of their standing in society to ensure the safety and protection of all Ghanaians.



The current row began with exchanges on social media between the two award-winning dancehalls; Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy and then evolved to the encounter at Champs Bar.



No official arrests have been made, but the BMG has vowed to do everything within its power to keep artistes signed to the label safe.



Read the statement below: