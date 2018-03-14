Only 5 Members Attended My Church On Sunday – Kumchacha

Related Stories Popular Ghanaian pastor, Nicholas Osei, widely known as Prophet Kumchacha, has revealed that just a handful of persons attended his church service last Sunday.



The founder and leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries said only five people were present during Sunday’s church service.



The preacher was speaking in an interview with Accra-based Kasapa FM, when Afia Schwarzenegger interrupted the session. The pair got involved in some heated exchanges, with both hurling vituperations at each other in the studio.



In the cause of the exchanges Afia asked Prophet Kumchacha how many congregants graced his church service last Sunday. The pastor answered that only five persons were present, although he sounded more sarcastic than real.



“We had five members yesterday,” he remarked.



He added that Afia is bitter about him because he refused to help resolve her issues with ex-husband Abrokwa.



He further criticized the behavior of the presenter, insisting her immorality is the reason why she has struggled to nail down a permanent job.



On her part, Afia also labeled Prophet Kumchacha as fake, adding that the preacher must help himself before thinking about trying to help others.