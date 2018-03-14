I'm Married To My Ex Girlfriend's Best Friend – Jon Germain

Related Stories Radio personality Jon Germain has disclosed he is married to his ex-girlfriend’s best friend.



According to him, he decided to go after his girlfriend’s best friend when he realised he had something in common with her.



Speaking on Class FM on how he met his wife, the R&B singer said: “I was dating her best friend and then I met her and I realised that she doesn’t think like any other woman I’ve met. She’s totally different, she thinks like I think, anything I see as funny she sees as funny as well and she’s on a totally different level and I’ve never met any woman like her before.”



Asked if her wife and her ex were still friends, he said: “They are still friends but not as close as before. With women, you can’t really know what they are thinking in their heads but I’m sure they are cool”.



He noted that he is also still friends with his ex. “When we meet we talk and I’m good friends with all my exes and there are lots of them as well,” he stated.



Jon Germain is promoting his latest song featuring Jupiter titled 'Open Up'.



