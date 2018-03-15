"I Have Love For Both NPP And NDC" - Yvonne Nelson

Related Stories Actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson has shot down claims that she is a sympathizer of the governing New Patriotic Party.



There were reports after the actress stage a demonstration against “Dumsor” in Ghana during the administration of John Dramani Mahama that the actress was a sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party and the move to stage a demonstration was to paint the National Democratic Congress black.



But in an interview on OKAY FM, the actress denied being a sympathizer of the NPP.



She indicated that her actions were as a result of the love she has for her country as a patriotic Citizen and not because of her political affiliation.



The mother of one indicated that she has love for every political party in the country and does not have allegiance any political party.



“I have love for everybody. I am a patriotic Ghanaian and I love my country. I have love for both the NPP and the NDC. Abeiku John Dumelo is an NDC member but he’s my brother. I’m a Ghanaian, I’m a Ghana,” she said.