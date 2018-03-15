My Success Didn’t Come By Chance; I Started Selling ‘Waakye Leaves’ At Age 16 — Joe Mettle

Related Stories Ghanaian gospel musician, Joe Mettle has disclosed that he used to hustle at a very tender age just to support her family financially.



The 2017 Vodafone Ghana ‘Artiste of the Year’ in an interview on Rainbow Radio revealed that he started hustling at the age of 16 just to survive–his hustle was about selling ‘waakye leaves’, a business which was run by her mother.



The ‘Bo Noo Ni’ hitmaker said:



‘’I sell before going to school. When I am in the afternoon shift, I sell in the morning. When I am on the morning shift, I sell after school but due to the nature of the job, I wake up very early in the morning to go and sell”.



Joe Mettle added that he had no option than to help his mother since he was aware of their situation. He has worked as a backing vocalist for the likes of Danny Nettey, Reverend Tom Bright Davies and Cindy Thompson.



Born Joseph Oscar Mettle is currently battling with Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and late Ebony Reigns for the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards ‘Artiste of the Year’.