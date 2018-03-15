I Nearly Gave Birth In The Car On The Way To Hospital - Yvonne Nelson

Related Stories Yvonne Nelson has opened up about the birth of her daughter, Ryn Roberts and said it was the most painful thing she’s done in her life.



According to the actress, she had an interesting experience when she nearly gave birth in the car that was taking her to hospital.



Yvonne appeared on Okay Fm Wednesday to chat with Abeiku Santana and she talked candidly about her birth to her daughter and how difficult it was for her.



“I almost had my baby in the car; I could feel her coming out and it was so painful” she said.



“I can’t explain the pain I went through. Even when they were bringing the baby to me; I told them [nurses] to take her away to ensure she is ok. It has really changed my life” she added.



Yvonne has already been in the news for her interviews yesterday after she slammed her critics as hypocrites and said giving birth outside of marriage is better than getting married and getting divorced.