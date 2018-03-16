‘I Was Once A Foolish Man’

James Ebo Whyte Related Stories Renowned playwright James Ebo Whyte has noted that he is a far improvement of who he was some 40 years ago.



According to him, he was then a “foolish man” who many people wouldn’t have liked at all.



The CEO of Roverman Productions made the revelation in an answer to a question on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM.



Answering the question “how would you describe Uncle Ebo Whyte then and how?” he replied, “Uncle Ebo Whyte then, was a foolish man…Uncle Ebo Whyte now is someone who is learning his lessons…”



Uncle Ebo Whyte, as he is affectionately called, was swift in his response adding, “God has been very gracious to me.”



The renowned playwright is set to stage his latest play, ‘Special Delivery’, at the National Theatre on March 31, April 1 and April 8. The play will show at 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm each day.