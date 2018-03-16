Becca Spits Fire On Zylophone In Support of Stonebwoy?

A post by singer Becca was sighted on and it seems she has finally broken silence on the trending Stonebwoy and Zylofon Media fracas. In the post shared on her Instagram page, Becca indicates that she is kind because that makes her happy, but being kind does not mean she is weak.

She goes on to say that she also speaks out to support her loved ones, adding that she is a “fierce” woman. Entertainment pundits have attributed Becca’s words to the current happenings at Zylofon, and her support for label mate Stonebwoy.

Becca wrote: “I choose to be kind because it makes me happy. But I will defend my boundaries and my loved ones without hesitation. Make no mistake: I AM FIERCE.

Meanwhile, Zylofon Boss has also reportedly apologized to Stonebwoy, claiming that the artiste is still on the record label.