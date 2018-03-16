Tribute Concert: Ghc10 Gate Fee To Support Foundation – Bullet

Related Stories Manager of the late Ebony Reigns, Bullet has debunked such rumours that Shatta Wale is demanding for money before he performs at an upcoming tribute concert.



Kasapafmonline.com’s checks indicate that manager of the dancehall artiste, Julio Cyriaano Olympio replied to a Facebook comment to clear doubt about the reason why Wale might be absent on the eve of the concert.



Olympio admitted to have been contacted by Allen, a staff of Ruff Town Records and Midas Touch Inc., inviting the ‘Freedom’ hitmaker to be present at the concert.



“IN ALL HONESTY ALLEN FROM RUFFTOWN CONTACTED ME…BUT SHATTA WON’T BE AVAILABLE.”JULIO CYRIAANO OLYMPIO REPLIED ON FACEBOOK.



A source has revealed that Yaa Pono who was listed as part of performing artists called Rufftown Records to question why his name and image was included in the event (flyer) without his consent.



There was an altercation during the phone conversation which seemed to have angered Bullet leading to his Facebook rant.



Pono Biom during the late Ebony’s one-week memorial service performed Gbee Naabu to which he was called to order.



The Ruff Town records and Midas Touch Inc., CEO on Hitz FM, Friday, explained to host Andy Dosty the reason for the ten cedis (GHC10.00) gate fee is to help launch a foundation to cater for accident victims at the various health institutions on behalf of the late Ebony Reigns.



Bullet added that part of the amount would be used to support the organization of the funeral on March 24, 2018 at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.



“SHATTA WALE IS NOT PART OF THE ARTISTES DEMANDING FOR CASH BEFORE PERFORMING AT EBONY’S TRIBUTE CONCERT.” BULLET DISCLOSED ON HITZFM.

A tribute and vigil concert will be held in Ebony’s honour at the La Trade Fair Centre in Accra on March 23.



Some of Ghana’s top artistes are expected to perform at the concert. It will be a prelude to the funeral service of the late Ghanaian artiste.



The former manager of the artiste in a Facebook post on Thursday, March 15 revealed some artistes have asked that he pays them to perform at the tribute concert to be held on March 23, 2018 at the La Trade Fair Centre.



He called the unnamed artistes ‘Hypocrites’ who only attended the one week memorial service to “use the platform.”



He wrote: “Some of our Ghanaian artistes are hypocrites, you came to Ebony’s one week observation because the numbers were there and again it was being telecast live on air so some of you came there to use the platform. Now you’re asking me to pay you for her tribute concert. I thought you loved her as you claimed on stage at her one week. This is pure hypocrisy. Big thanx to every artistes who has decided to support us. We are grateful..



Ebony died after she was involved in a gory accident on the Kumasi–Sunyani road on February 8, 2018 when she was returning to Accra from Sunyani.



Her friend, Franky Kuri, and a Military Man, Atsu Vondee, who is said to be her bodyguard on board a Jeep from Sunyani also died in the head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi.