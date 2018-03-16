Stonebwoy, Bulldog Clash With Gunshots Scary – Kojo Antwi

Related Stories Music legend Kojo Antwi has expressed worry at the growing spate of ‘gangsterism’ in the Ghanaian music industry.



He described as frightening, reports that gunshots were fired during a confrontation between Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, and artiste manager, Bulldog.



“I said, is that Ghana? Is that happening in the industry that groomed me? It’s scary,” Kojo Antwi told Joy FM.



There was pandemonium at the Champs Bar when Bulldog, who is Artiste and Repertoire (A&R) Manager at Zylofon Media, allegedly attacked Stonebwoy and his crew who were holding a mini concert at the venue.



Gunshots rang in the hotel causing panic among guests and hotel staff. Stonebwoy later disclosed that he fired the shots in self-defence.



A younger brother of the musician, who was at the concert was said to have been injured and has made a complaint of assault and theft against Bulldog, born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, at the Nima Police station.



Eyewitnesses alleged that Bulldog’s men hit Stonebwoy’s brother, snatched his wallet containing an unspecified amount of money and attempted to seize the musician’s, Mercedes Benz.



The Champs Bar fracas was one of the many internal and external wranglings between the dancehall artiste and the record label he signed onto in June last year.



Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, according to reports is on his way out of the label for failing to promote Zylofon Media and also being bitter about the company signing his arch-rival, Shatta Wale.



Kojo Antwi, popularly known as Mr Music Man, said the recent "gangsterism" is not part of the culture of the Ghanaian music industry.



“I read something last week and I felt like, this is not the industry that I was introduced to. Some people going for a car from an artiste and gunshots and all that…,” he lamented.



Kojo Antwi, nevertheless said, “what Zylofon is doing is good,” but advised that “they must find a way to mend differences between some of the artistes because they have a lot of great musicians [on the label].”



The music maestro noted that the industry needs support and gave thumbs up to Zylofon Media. He urged others to also come on board and support.