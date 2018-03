Related Stories Actress Nana Ama McBrown is among one of the most respected celebrities in Ghana and also known to be among one of the richest female celebrities in Ghana.



The screen goddess seems to enjoy her life and makes her money both in filming and hosting of TV shows as well.



Nana Ama in a video was spotted in town riding in one of her Porsche cars which she owns, being her Red 2016 Mercedes Benz. She is the host and producer of McBrown’s Kitchen.



Watch the video below…





