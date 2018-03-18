Zylofon Media Congratulates Stonebwoy On The Christening Of His Daughter

Related Stories Ghanaian entertainment giant company Zylofon Media has congratulated one of its signees Stonebwoy who outdoored his newborn baby girl.



Stonebwoy christened his first daughter with his wife Louisa at a private ceremony over the weekend attended by friends and family members.



The Afro-Dancehall star who has one BET award to his credit once again demonstrated his undiluted love towards his late mother by naming her daughter after her as Catherine Satekla.



In an Instagram post, captured by Attractivemustapha.com Zylofon Media wrote that "Congratulations to the Satekla family on the christening of daughter Catherine-Jidula T. Satekla... Welcome to the family"