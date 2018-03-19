Gospel Luminary Ike Nanor Releases New Single “Osoro Hene”

Related Stories Legendary gospel musician, Ike Nanor has released a new hit single dubbed "Osoro Hene".



"Osoro Hene” - to wit Most High God - talks about the goodness and resurrection power of the Maker.



Ike Nanor is one of the pioneers of contemporary gospel music in Ghana, a Praise and Worship Leader, Choir Director and Vocal Coach.



He has over the years coached an avalanche of great singers in the gospel circles.



With his finesse at composition of songs, he has earned himself an executive position as an Executive Leader of The Maker’s House Music Ministry.



He has inspired many people through his songs with a thematic purpose of preparing souls for Christ.



Ike Nanor launched his music career a decade ago and after years of absence made a spectacular return to the gospel fraternity last year with his "Ike Nanor Live In Concert" under the theme "Orengyaw Me Da".



The new single “Osoro Hene” is part of a repertoire of amazing songs on his album "Orengyaw Me Da".



A bonus track on the album written and composed by Ike Nanor dubbed "The Maker's House" has been adopted by The Maker's House Chapel as a theme song for the church.



You can find the new singles on SoundCloud and will soon be out on Apple music and Spotify.



Grab your copy now!



Catch a glimpse of Osoro Hene ministered by Ike Nanor at The Maker's House Chapel on Sunday, March 18.







