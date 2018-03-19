I am Afraid To Die – Nana Ama Mcbrown

Related Stories Celebrated Actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown has disclosed that one of her fears in life is to die at a young age.



According to her, she wants to live long in order to enjoy the goodness that comes with life and also to enjoy her husband and family for a very long time.



Nana Ama who made this disclosure while speaking on Accra-based Hitz FM said “I am afraid to die. I don’t want to die young. I want to be over 70 years so I can die in peace. I don’t want to think about it”.



The actress indicated that she would love to live till she is seventy years of age adding that she always prays for long life because life is a beautiful thing.