Rawlings Does Not Support Mahama – Ben Ephson

The founder of the NDC J.J Rawlings does not support the return of former President John Mahama as presidential candidate for the party in the 2020 elections, pollster Ben Ephson has noted.



In the view of the managing editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, the former military leader is using his influence in the party to galvanize the base of the party in order to call the shots.



The comment by Mr. Ephson comes on the back of claims by Rawlings that the NDC is currently being led by people with no integrity.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday, Ephson who has written extensively about the Politic of Ghana, said Mr. Rawlings still feels angry about how he was treated by the NDC when they were in power.



“Nobody can deny that Rawlings has some influence on the party. It’s clear that he is not supporting Mahama’s candidature on leading the party to the polls in 2020.



“He is courting sympathy from the grassroots. Rawlings think it’s very necessary to let his audience know how he’s not being treated well. Rawlings feels he is 70 and he’s not been treated well by the party he founded”.



Mr. Mahama who led the NDC to defeat in the 2016 elections is making overtures to lead the party again even though he is yet to declare so publicly. He is the first president since the 4th republic to have done one term in office.



