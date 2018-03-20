GUBA Awards 2018 Nominations Opens

Dentaa - GUBA Awards CEO Related Stories



For the first time ever, the awards will take place within a duration of two days, preceding with a seminar on African entrepreneurship on Friday 13th July 2018, and subsequently, the GUBA Awards Ceremony on Saturday 14th July 2018 at InterContinental London - The O2, SE10 0TW.



Serving as a precursor to the voting and awarding process, nominations provide the public with the ability to recognise change-makers within their communities. GUBA Awards nominees are selected by the public, shortlisted and put forward for a public vote.



This year, eleven diverse categories are open for nominations and accessed via http://www.gubaawards.co.uk/nominations/ . The GUBA Awards 2018 categories are as follows:



· Made in Ghana Award 2018



· Efie Ne Fie Award 2018



· Innovation & Technology Award 2018



· Leisure & Tourism Award 2018



· Sustainable Agriculture Award 2018



· Humanitarian Award 2018



· Ghanaian Association of the Year Award 2018 - Charity of the Year Award 2018



· Rising Star Award 2018



· Professional of the Year Award 2018



· Student Achiever of the Year Award 2018



Speaking on the significance of nominations, the CEO of GUBA Enterprise Mrs Dentaa Amoateng MBE expressed:



“The call for nominations is a crucial part of the GUBA Awards. The process allows for the public to have their say and bring forth a wide array of talented and deserving individuals. I urge everyone to participate in this process, to bring to light the talents that go unrecognised.”



A complete list of categories can be accessed via http://www.gubaawards.co.uk/nominations/ . Nominations end on Monday the 16th of April 2018.



GUBA Awards 2018 will be an unmissable, educational and inspirational two-day event. For sponsorship opportunities, kindly email



GUBA Enterprise consists of GUBA Awards, GUBA Expo, GUBA Foundation and GUBA Careers Fair. The GUBA Awards is a non-profit organisation that focuses on enriching the African community in the UK with the aim of empowerment and growth. It is an event dedicated to highlighting and rewarding outstanding achievers. The GUBA Expo is a platform for Small and Medium Businesses to exhibit their products/services whilst engaging with industry personnel on business growth strategies. The GUBA Foundation is a charity set up to tackle health issues within the Afro-Caribbean community in the UK and Ghana. The GUBA Careers fair is a platform to connect employers with qualified jobseekers in the UK who want to return home. The ethos of the GUBA brand is to uplift and encourage personal and for collective growth.



