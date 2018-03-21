Nana Aba Anamoah On How She Empowers Women

Related Stories Broadcast Journalist and political talk show host, Nana Aba Anamoah has disclosed that she loves to get jobs for more women as a way of contributing to their growth.



Speaking in an interview with ghanaweb at the Alliance for Women in Media (AWMA) summit in Accra Tuesday, the newscaster said she will deliberately opt for choose a to recruit a female into her outfit as a way empowering her to attain a high status in the society.



‘’I believe in women empowerment and I tend to recruit more women not because they are not competent. Of course they are competent. If I have a competent man and woman, I’ll choose the woman over the man. It’s something I do deliberately and not out of malice. It’s just my little way of helping and holding the hand of women to grow,’’ she stressed.



Nana Aba Anamoah also encouraged student journalists to be well-informed about the media job and brace themselves for the challenges on the field in order to avoid being disappointed.



According to her, the News Room is a harsh place, hence the up-and-coming journalists must take their training seriously.



To this effect, she declared her intentions of embarking on a school tour with the help of the Alliance for Women in Media to train the students, particularly the females on what goes on in the newsroom.



‘’When you go to the Newsroom, you see things for the first time and these are not things they tell you in a classroom. News rooms are harsh. Everybody is in a hurry to get a headline story, be famous and be known. You will be bullied. If you don’t know the ‘nitty gritties’ of the job, you’ll be left behind. As a member of the Alliance for Women in Media (AWMA) I will recommend that we go to the schools to train them,’’ she said.





Background



The Alliance for Women in Media Africa (AWMA), hosted the maiden summit on the state of Ghanaian women in media on Tuesday 20th March 2018, at the British Council Hall in Accra to discuss the state of women journalists in Ghana and their role in advancing the country’s socio-economic agenda.



Speakers who were at the event include; Prof Audrey Gadzekpo, Dr. Sarah Akrofi-Quarcoo, Nana Yaa Ofori-Atta, Edith Dankwah, Nhyira Addo and Nana Aba Anamoah.



The summit was under the theme, “Shaping our Future Women in Media Ghana – a Conversation among Stakeholders’’.

<iframe src="http://content.jwplatform.com/players/Z8Tfo0bQ-GtVgZhNx.html" width="470" height="375" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto"></iframe> Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.