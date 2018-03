Related Stories The video you've all been waiting for is finally here!



Legendary gospel icon, Ike Nanor has released a classic video of his hit single "Osoro Hene" which is a proclamation about the goodness and resurrection power of the Almighty God.



The new single “Osoro Hene” is part of a repertoire of amazing songs on his album "Orengyaw Me Da".



A bonus track on the album written and composed by Ike Nanor dubbed "The Maker's House" has been adopted by The Maker's House Chapel as a theme song for the church.



Ike Nanor's singles are available on SoundCloud and Spotify, and will soon be on Apple music.



Ike Nanor is one of the pioneers of contemporary gospel music in Ghana, a Praise and Worship Leader, Choir Director and Vocal Coach.



Watch video below: