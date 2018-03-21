Stonebwoy Is A One Leg Cripple Who Does Not Pity Himself - Shatta Wale

Related Stories Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has descended heavily on fellow Dancehall act, Stonebwoy after the latter claimed he is a better lyricist than him.



The two acts, over the weeks, have been throwing jabs at each other ever since the Bulldog-Zylofon-Stonebwoy brouhaha happened at Paloma Hotel in Accra.



Speaking to Multimedia’s MzGee on Sunday, Stonebwoy argued that he was lyrically and musically better than Shatta Wale who has been throwing jabs at him in recent times.



“Shatta Wale can never murder me. He is never lyrically good like me and he knows it. Shatta Wale is never musically and lyrically better than I am. I murdered him in 2010 at Labadi (beach). Lyrically, I’m the baddest in Africa.”



However, it seems Shatta Wale didn’t take Stonebwoy’s words lightly as he has riposted through his Facebook account insisting that Stonebwoy is never humble and neither does he pity himself.