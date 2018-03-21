Zylofon Media Didn't Handle Stonebwoy And Bulldog Fracas Well - Sammy Baah Admits

Related Stories Head of Communications for Zylofon Media Samuel Atuobi Baah has conceded that his outfit erred in dealing with the Stonebwoy saga.



Reports went widespread last weekend that Zylofon Media signee Dancehall artiste and Bulldog had been involved in a clash at the Champs Bar in Accra when the latter together with some Zylofon Media staff confronted Stonebwoy to retrieve an official car after it was reported that the ‘Bawasaaba’ hitmaker had ended his relationship with the music label.



In the course of the fracas, Stonebwoy was reported to have fired gunshots with the aim of defending himself but he ended up causing fear and panic among quests present at the Champs Bar.



Speaking with Dr. Cann on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra, Samuel Baah who is popularly known in the music industry as ‘Sammy Flex,’ admitted that they could have handled the issue differently and asked for forgiveness from the Ghanaian populace.



“We can make errors if we are at fault forgive us, ” he said on Happy FM.



Responding to question whether any of their artiste have been ungrateful towards them as rumoured in the media, he answered, “None of our artiste have been ungrateful if there are issues you have to take your time and resolve it.”



He added, “Nothing has changed in the contract between our artiste [Stonebwoy] and us. It is intact however, those claims are false.”



Sammy Flex deduced that his outfit is doing well and urged Ghanaians to hold them in high esteem.





