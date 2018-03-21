Minister Warn Lovers To Stop Demanding Or Sending Nude Pictures

Madam Gifty Twum Ampofo Related Stories Madam Gifty Twum Ampofo, Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection has observed that sending one’s nude images to the partner is not in any way a measure of how he or she loves the other.



She disclosed that such acts when the images get leaked have future negative consequences on the individuals involved and therefore called for an end to such obnoxious practices in the Ghanaian society.



Members of Parliament (MPs) early last month discussed the possibility of introducing stringent legislation to deal with the menace of leaking secret recordings, revenge porn and its circulation on social media by members of the public.



Revenge porn is the distribution of a private sexual image or video of someone without their consent and with the intention of causing them distress.



Member of Parliament for Subin Constituency, Honourable Eugene Boakye Antwi speaking on the floor of Parliament quoted article 18 subsection 2 of the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana to buttress his point:



“Mr Speaker, Article 18 subsection 2 of the 1992 constitution provides and I quote; “no person shall be subjected to interference with the privacy of his home, property, correspondence or communication except in accordance with law and as may be necessary for a free and democratic society for public safety, for the economic well-being of the country, for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others”



Supporting the call for legislation on the menace, Majority leader Honourable Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu told his colleague Parliamentarians that “It is important for us in the interest of national security or personal security and promoting communal existence for all members that we should apply article 21 and also look at the provisions contained in article 41 to fashion out the appropriate legislation to combat this emerging menace”.



On Kumasi-based Abusua Fm, hosted by Kwame Adinkra, the Deputy Minister appealed to lovebirds to visit each other if they are missing themselves rather than do that via exchange of nudes.



“If you miss your fiancée go visit him or her, don’t request for nude pictures. Most employers get on your social media platforms for more information about potential employees. Women should refrain from sending nude pictures to their boyfriends”, she advised.