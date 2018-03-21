I'll Bounce Back Soon - Tiffany

Related Stories Ghanaian female afro and dance-pop artiste, Tiffany says her hiatus on the music scene has been due to her inability to multitask.



Speaking in an interview with Class FM on her birthday, Tiffany explained that her fans had not heard from her in a while because she just opened a beauty supply shop and has been concentrating on running it.



“I just opened a beauty supply [shop], so I don’t like doing two things at a time….”



When asked what she had planned for the day, the rapper, who termed her new video which she had dropped on IG a few days ago, as a free-style for her fans, said she had been working on editing the video on the eve of her birthday, thus, was just retiring to bed before the interview with Natalia and had nothing extraordinary planned for the day except to hang out with her friends later in the day.



Tiffany assured her fans that she was going to start doing music all over again after her birthday and make another appearance on the musical scene soon.



She said: “After my birthday, I’m going to start with music again so this is just a little free-style that I dropped. I have been hiding but I will be back.”



Tiffany was born on 20 March 1987. She is popular for her song ‘Fake London Boy’ and was featured on Fuse ODG’s ‘Azonto.’





