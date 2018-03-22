Ebony’s Funeral Invitation Out

Related Stories A photo of an invitation card for the funeral of late dancehall act, Ebony Reigns, known in real life as Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng has started making rounds on social media.



The invitation to the funeral is reportedly coming from the family of the late singer who are expecting a mammoth crowd during the final funeral rites of their late family member.



According to details of the card, family of the late award-winning dancehall act were inviting Ghanaians to partake in the solemn ceremony which is slated for March 24.



The funeral is expected to take place at the forecourt of the State House on Accra with her final resting place going to be the Osu Cemetary.



Not too long ago, father of the ‘Date Ur Fada’ singer, Nana Opoku Kwarteng revealed the official cloth to be used for the funeral of her daughter.



In an interview with Joy News, Mr. Nana Opoku Kwarteng revealed that he had a hard time sleeping, so did some of his family members, especially, Ebony’s sister.



He also used the opportunity to ‘appeal’ for support from well-meaning Ghanaians who wanted to contribute to make Ebony’s funeral a memorable one.



A tribute concert is scheduled to take place on March 23 in honor of the 21-year-old singer in which many artistes have been billed to perform.



Ebony died in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road while returning to Accra from Sunyani. Her childhood friend and PA, Franky Kuri and one air force official, Francis Atsu Vondee, who posed as a bodyguard also died in the car crash.



The final funeral rites and burial service of the late Dancehall diva Ebony Reigns have been scheduled for March 24, 2018 instead of the first date, March 17. The postponement follows difficulties to secure a big enough venue for the funeral.