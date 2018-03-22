I Cry When I Listen To My First Song

Related Stories Contemporary highlife Musician popularly known as Ofori Amponsah has divulged that anytime he listens to his first song ‘Odo Mmra Fie’ it brings lots of memories.



He revealed this in an interview with Sokoo Hemaa on Accra-based Rainbow Radio.



Narrating how the song became a hit, the multiple award-winning artiste said: “I [wrote] the song, and was also understudying my father, Daddy Lumba who gave me my first breakthrough with the song which I wrote at age 12”.



According to him, all along “I wanted to stop school and concentrate on music so my mother who’s a retired teacher took me to Amakye Dede who’s my uncle and he [Amakye] advised me to complete my ‘O’ Level education”.



He continued : “Before meeting Daddy Lumba, I was in Sixth Form where I [Ofori Amponsah] wrote and recorded the song [Odo Mmra Fie] all by myself before I met Lumba”.



When asked why the song bring many pains and sometimes tears, he said: “By then I had so many songs and there was no one to help until I met Lumba, which we did a joint album and he featured me in the song I wrote in 1993”.



“I did my professional recording with Daddy Lumba in 1999”, he recalled.