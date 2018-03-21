Actress Roselyn Ngissah Pregnant (PHOTO)

It’s time to welcome actress Roselyn Ngissah to the Ghanaian female celebrity ‘born one’ circle as the actress has shocked everyone with a revelation.



Ngissah took to Instagram to reveal just out of the blue that not only is she pregnant but she’s almost due to deliver her child.



Roselyn has successfully managed to keep the lid on her pregnancy till now with her dramatic announcement.



At the moment its unclear that the actress has a steady man with her although that could also be revealed in due time.



Check Ngissah out below…

Very soon.... My pregnant self.... A post shared by ohemma rose (@roselyn_ngissah) on Mar 21, 2018 at 8:55am PDT