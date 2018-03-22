Shatta Wale: Jay Z Has A Bigger Mouth Than Mine ...But Yaa Pono Thinks Otherwise (VIDEO)

It appears controversial dancehall act Shatta Wale has had enough of being mocked about the size of his lips and perceived negative attitude.

Shatta (known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior) in an expletive-laden rant said he wasn't the only musician with big lips, mentioning that Jay Z has even bigger lips and is richer.



Revisiting a diss track "Gbee Naabu" (which translates to dog mouth in Ga) by his rival Yaa Pono, Shatta quizzed that where is the artiste that recorded the song.

However, Tema-based rapper Yaa Pono is not prepared to allow the issue to die down and still insists that Shatta's lips are bigger than Jay Z's.



Yaa Pono reacting to Shatta’s comment on Adom FM insisted that ‘Jay Z doesn’t have a big mouth. He only has big lips. Shatta Wale has a big mouth and there is a difference between the two…,” he told Andy Dosty.



Pono further lambasted Shatta for putting out such videos because ‘it is very useless for such a top artiste to put a video like that. Our fans are more of ghetto youth and there should be a respect….’



He further advised Shatta Wale to desist from such acts and focus on his career.



Watch Shatta Wale's rant below;