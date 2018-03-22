Controversial Ex-HIV/AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah Bounces Back

Related Stories Controversial ex-HIV/AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, has apologised for saying she sacked her former legal counsel back in 2015.



She expressed her regret for having made public statements that put Lawyer Kojo Karonteng’s professional conduct in question.



She is, therefore, asking for his forgiveness and consider working with her again.



News-One broke the news in December 2014 that Dzidzor said she lied about her HIV/AIDS status for years and had never tested positive for the disease before working with the Ghana AIDS commission as HIV/AIDS ambassador.



After that incidence, she has been on several media platforms to defend her actions, even though she has received widespread criticisms from Ghanaians.



Kojo Koranteng, who was Dzidzor’s lawyer at the time, reportedly said that his “client should not be given the needed attention in public because she is suffering from trauma and depression.”



But she rebutted the lawyer’s statement with an announcement at the time that he should be ignored because she was no longer represented by Lawyer Kojo Koranteng, and that her decision was based on suspicions that the lawyer was rather on an image recovery mission for the Ghana AIDS Commission.



“It looks like he’s doing an image recovery for Ghana’s AIDS to make the public to believe I am depressed; hence my reason to come out. I am not working with my lawyer anymore,” she said at the time.



But three years on, Dzidzor, who just returned to Ghana from Hamburg this week, has regretted her actions for sacking the lawyer.



“I have humiliated him in the past and I want to revert what I did to him by making amends. I am sorry and I want him back,” she told News-One.







