VIDEO: Counselor Lutterodt Apologizes To Yvonne Nelson

Related Stories Popular Radio and Television relationship counselor Reverend, George Lutterodt has issued an unqualified apology on TV Africa’s morning show ‘’Breakfast live’’ to Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson for comments attributed to him in which he heaved verbal abuses.



Lutterodt, who in an interview on TV Africa’s Breakfast Live tagged the actress as a “disgraceful born one” rendered a heartfelt apology to the movie director and producer on same show this week.



Ghanaians and industry players descended on Counselor Lutterodt on social media over comments to the actress that many have tagged as ‘’uncalled for’’.



Speaking to TV Africa’s Nikki Samonas, the self-acclaimed counselor said: “To Yvonne Nelson, I say a very big sorry. The wording of the write-up, the conversation and video didn’t really match up, however since it has been said and has denigrated your brand, I sincerely apologize.’’



He further added that he personally has no grudge against the actress and reiterated that he makes comments based on the issues which are been discussed.



“We didn’t sit here to say we are coming to mock Yvonne Nelson or talk about Yvonne, No! But usually and constantly when the issues come up and in the quest to addressing them those things come in line. So the headline that says “Ashawo” or ‘born one” isn’t what it is. If you play the video, that’s not what it is. However, once it was derogatory to Yvonne Nelson and has hurt her brand, I will want to use this same platform that was used, to apologize to her. Yvonne Nelson, I am sorry.’’



“Every statement that has been said, even if it wasn’t what the write-up says, I retract it”, he ended.



Watch the video below:





