I Had A Crush On Micheal Essien - Christabel Ekeh

Related Stories Actress Christabel Ekeh has said she had a crush on Ghanaian footballer Michael Essien.



Christabel made this revelation after a question was asked by SVTV Africa about who she has a crush on.



“My crush was a footballer; He is Michael Essien.” Christbel Ekeh stated in the interview.



However she took back her words and stated that her crush was way back in high school.



Christabel Ekeh is an actress and a model, born to a Ghanaian mother and a Nigerian father. She is popularly known for her semi-nude pictures on social media.



Watch the interview below;

<iframe width="470" height="350" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bRieJriQ690" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>









Source: svtvafrica.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.